Wolfe Research Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $180.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

