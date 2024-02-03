Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 19.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.2% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

