Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

