Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zuora by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

