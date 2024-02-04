1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 81,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 414,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 264.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

