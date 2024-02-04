1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.