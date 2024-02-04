1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $13.29.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
