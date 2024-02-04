11,249 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $102.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

