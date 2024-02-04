11,600 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.