17,122 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 41.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.96.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

