1,892 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

KRYS stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 0.76. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $133.60.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

