18,972 Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 966.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASC stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $692.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

