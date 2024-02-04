27,310 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in LKQ by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,044,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,691,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in LKQ by 2.8% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 191,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 273,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 24.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

