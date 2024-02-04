33,519 Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

ALDX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

