9,399 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,837,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.