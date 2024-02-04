9,399 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,837,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
