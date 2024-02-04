9,963 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Airbnb by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,806,000 after buying an additional 214,411 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.55 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.48.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,536,731 shares of company stock worth $212,238,020. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

