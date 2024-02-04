A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMRK opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $631.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.01.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

