Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 512,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,946 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.67.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

