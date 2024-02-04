abrdn plc Has $4.35 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $93,135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

