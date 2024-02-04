abrdn plc Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

ALB opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.53. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

