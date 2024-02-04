abrdn plc Purchases 2,992 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

