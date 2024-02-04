abrdn plc Sells 394 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TDY opened at $432.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.50. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.