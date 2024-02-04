Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $5.92 per share for the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group has set its Q4 guidance at $5.43-$5.96 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $149.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $178.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.