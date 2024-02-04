Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $88.00 at Raymond James

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Get Aflac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.