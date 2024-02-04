AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.05

Shares of AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 439813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

AIA Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

