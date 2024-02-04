Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.83% of Albany International worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Albany International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 89,049 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 234.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Albany International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Albany International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $114.58.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

