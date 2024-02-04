Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 650,248 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $168.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

