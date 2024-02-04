Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

ARE stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after buying an additional 650,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

