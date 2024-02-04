Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASTL opened at $8.32 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

