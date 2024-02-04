Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

