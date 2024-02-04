Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at TD Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

