Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

