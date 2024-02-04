AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,246 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 213,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

