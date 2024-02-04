Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$22.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.35. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -514.29%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

