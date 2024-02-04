Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Parker Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 11.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

