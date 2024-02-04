Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

