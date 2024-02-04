Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

