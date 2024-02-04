Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 8.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28. 740,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,569,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

