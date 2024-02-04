Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,005,000 after buying an additional 115,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 56,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

