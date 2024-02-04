Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

