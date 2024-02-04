Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.