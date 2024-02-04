Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

