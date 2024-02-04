Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. Cercano Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 585,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,954,000 after buying an additional 274,076 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

