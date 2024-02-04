Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

