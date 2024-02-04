Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

