Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

