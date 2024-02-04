Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,304,000. Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 585,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,954,000 after acquiring an additional 274,076 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

