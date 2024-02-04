Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $205.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

