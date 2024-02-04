Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $220.00 at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. Cercano Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 585,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,954,000 after acquiring an additional 274,076 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.