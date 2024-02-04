Analysts Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $248.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.



