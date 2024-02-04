Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $102.11

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 815,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,801,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

